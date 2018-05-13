Jordan had this to say, "With the Mascot Label Group I have found the perfect home for myself and my music. The Mascot Team are bright, dedicated, inspired and are clearly passionate about music and the industry. They create a climate of respect and support for the artist and I couldn't be more excited about becoming a Mascot artist."

Mascot Label Group owner Ed Van Zijl added, "Jordan is an incredible virtuoso performer and artist. I have admired him for a long time and we go back years. He is an exceptional and forward thinking musician and I am very happy that he is putting his faith in us with his new solo album, which will be released on our Music Theories brand." - here.