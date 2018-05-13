|
Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video (Week in Review)
.
Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video was a top story on Friday: Five Finger Death Punch have released a new music video for their track "Sham Pain." The song will featured on their forthcoming album "And Justice For None", which will hit stores on May 18th. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had the following to say about the new track and victual, "'Sham Pain' is a lyrical snapshot of probably the most chaotic, yet the biggest year of our career. "So far, we've come out of every bear attack relatively un-scraped, and the band is tighter than ever. Life is not so difficult if you don't take yourself sooo seriously. "As long as you can find the humor in everything you are winning and the winning is strong with this video, as it follows the footsteps of our NOscar winning masterpiece 'Jekyll and Hyde.' It was a simple process: We lit the set on fire and then made our poor director Rob Anderson's artistic sense into a piñata. Whatever he could salvage became the music video." Watch the video - here.
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had the following to say about the new track and victual, "'Sham Pain' is a lyrical snapshot of probably the most chaotic, yet the biggest year of our career.
"So far, we've come out of every bear attack relatively un-scraped, and the band is tighter than ever. Life is not so difficult if you don't take yourself sooo seriously.
"As long as you can find the humor in everything you are winning and the winning is strong with this video, as it follows the footsteps of our NOscar winning masterpiece 'Jekyll and Hyde.'
It was a simple process: We lit the set on fire and then made our poor director Rob Anderson's artistic sense into a piñata. Whatever he could salvage became the music video." Watch the video - here.