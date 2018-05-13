News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video (Week in Review)

.
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video was a top story on Friday: Five Finger Death Punch have released a new music video for their track "Sham Pain." The song will featured on their forthcoming album "And Justice For None", which will hit stores on May 18th.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had the following to say about the new track and victual, "'Sham Pain' is a lyrical snapshot of probably the most chaotic, yet the biggest year of our career.

"So far, we've come out of every bear attack relatively un-scraped, and the band is tighter than ever. Life is not so difficult if you don't take yourself sooo seriously.

"As long as you can find the humor in everything you are winning and the winning is strong with this video, as it follows the footsteps of our NOscar winning masterpiece 'Jekyll and Hyde.'

It was a simple process: We lit the set on fire and then made our poor director Rob Anderson's artistic sense into a piñata. Whatever he could salvage became the music video." Watch the video - here.

Five Finger Death Punch Music and more

Five Finger Death Punch T-shirts and Posters

More Five Finger Death Punch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Reveal 'When The Seasons Change'

Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Tour 2017 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Release Video For Offspring Cover

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns

Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Another Special Performance- Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans- Iron Maiden Celebrate Trooper Beer 5th Anniversary- more

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45- Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates- Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video- Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour- Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Motograter and Terror Universal Announce Spring Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Announce UK Solo Tour

Slightly Stoopid Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Singled Out: Violet Night's Where We Began

Murderdolls and Dope's Ben Graves Dead At 45

Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Sham Pain' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

- more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

Sam Smith Releases Video For 'Pray' Featuring Logic

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.