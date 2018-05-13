News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

.
James Bay

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance was a top story on Friday: James Bay has released a new music video for his latest track "Slide" and he also announced that he will be making a return appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 16th

The track comes ahead of the release of James' new album "Electric Light: on May 18th. He had the following to say about the new video, "Slide was the last song written for the new album and it felt like a natural closer.

"Although it's tone is sad and heavy, it's essentially about connection - a theme which, with hindsight, this album is really hinged on - and hope, despite the fact it doesn't always work out.

"I guess it goes back to the nature of why I love songwriting - because a song promises the possibility of connection with other people - so we chase those flashes of creativity even when they sometimes lead us astray." Watch it - here.

