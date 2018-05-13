Lydia Munster broke the sad news to fans with the following, "This is incredibly hard for me to write this, but I know it is necessary because Ben has so many friends and fans. Most of you don't know that Ben has been battling cancer for the last 11 months. It was his decision to keep his health very quiet.

"Ben passed away today, May 9th 2018, from complications due to his cancer. His diagnosis was grim but he fought a long and hard battle to try and beat it and overcome the odds. Some battles can't be won no matter how hard you try." Read more - here.