Nine Inch Nails Reveal Bad Witch Details and Fall Tour Dates

The tour is set to launch with a two night stand at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on September 13th and 14th and will conclude with four nights in Los Angeles at the Palladium on December 7, 8, 11 and 12.

The band also revealed the cover art and track details for their forthcoming "Bad Witch EP" which is set to be released on June 22nd and completes the trilogy that began with 2016's Not The Actual Events and 2017's Add Violence. See the tracklisting and tour dates - here.