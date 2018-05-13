News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member (Week in Review)

.
The Used

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member was a top story on Friday: The Used have issued a public statement following a tabloid report from the celebrity gossip site TMZ that claimed the band received a restraining order against former guitarist Justin Shekoski.

The band write, "Due to personal and artistic differences, Justin is no longer the guitar player for The Used. As a band we strive for an honest transparent connection with our fans. Despite the sensationalism and immoral reporting of media publications that we had nothing to do with, we as a band had to take the proper legal precautions.

"The safety of our fans, crew and fellow band members is our biggest priority. Even and especially in the toughest times, the threat of suicide should never be taken lightly.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of everyone involved during this process. If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255." - here.

More The Used News

