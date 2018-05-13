The 36-year-old singer went missing earlier this week and police discovered a body on Thursday at a marina on the banks of the Firth of Forth and the BBC reports that they confirmed it was Hutchinson.

The singer has a history of depression they report and his family said in a statement that he "wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.

"He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around." Read the BBC report for more details - here.