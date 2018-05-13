|
Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards (Week in Review)
.
Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards was a top story on Friday: (Conqueroo) The 39th annual Blues Music Awards turned into something of a one-year anniversary party for Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'. Their acclaimed collaboration TajMo, which was released on May 4, 2017, picked up both Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album honors at this all-star ceremony that The Blues Foundation hosted on May 10. An American roots music legend who was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2009, Taj Mahal also was named the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and best Acoustic Artist, while his equally heralded musical partner Keb' Mo' was chosen best Contemporary Blues Male Artist. Rick Estrin was the night's other big multi-award winner. Estrin, who had garnered the most BMA nominations with eight, was selected best Traditional Blues Male Artist, his song "The Blues Ain't Going Nowhere" won Song of the Year, and Rick Estrin & the Nightcats earned the Band of the Year honors. Read more - here.
