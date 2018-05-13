Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

An American roots music legend who was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2009, Taj Mahal also was named the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and best Acoustic Artist, while his equally heralded musical partner Keb' Mo' was chosen best Contemporary Blues Male Artist.

Rick Estrin was the night's other big multi-award winner. Estrin, who had garnered the most BMA nominations with eight, was selected best Traditional Blues Male Artist, his song "The Blues Ain't Going Nowhere" won Song of the Year, and Rick Estrin & the Nightcats earned the Band of the Year honors. Read more - here.

