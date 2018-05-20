News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary (Week in Review)

.
KISS

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary was a top story on Wednesday: Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has been giving some rare interviews recently and during one he revealed that he had no idea about the 2017 Swedish TV documentary "KISS And The Guitarist Who Disappeared".

Vincent was asked about the film during an interview with Noize In The Attic and told show that he had no idea about the film until recently, explaining, "because no one contacted me, no one told me."

"I don't go on the Internet typing in my name and wondering what's going on with me, 'cause I don't do that. I had other problems that were going on in my life at the time, so to go finding out what anybody was saying about me, I don't know… And I wasn't interested at that time.

"Somebody, just a month ago, sent me an e-mail saying, 'I'm from Sweden. So how does it feel…?' It was the same question - almost the same question [as the one you asked me]. And he said, 'How does it feel to know that a film crew from another country came to America to look for you, and it became a Swedish documentary? And they couldn't find you. And that we don't know if it's true that you were some girl going into a bar?' And I'm thinking, 'What is this about?' I still haven't seen it. But I actually wanna see this to see what they thought they found." - here.

KISS Music and more

KISS T-shirts and Posters

More KISS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

KISS Planning Their Biggest Show And Tour Ever

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart

Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

The Joy Formidable Get Animated For 'Dance Of The Lotus' Video

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

Mike & The Mechanics Announce Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour Dates

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.