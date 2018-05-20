Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Vincent was asked about the film during an interview with Noize In The Attic and told show that he had no idea about the film until recently, explaining, "because no one contacted me, no one told me."

"I don't go on the Internet typing in my name and wondering what's going on with me, 'cause I don't do that. I had other problems that were going on in my life at the time, so to go finding out what anybody was saying about me, I don't know… And I wasn't interested at that time.

"Somebody, just a month ago, sent me an e-mail saying, 'I'm from Sweden. So how does it feel…?' It was the same question - almost the same question [as the one you asked me]. And he said, 'How does it feel to know that a film crew from another country came to America to look for you, and it became a Swedish documentary? And they couldn't find you. And that we don't know if it's true that you were some girl going into a bar?' And I'm thinking, 'What is this about?' I still haven't seen it. But I actually wanna see this to see what they thought they found."