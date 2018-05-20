News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fozzy, Adelitas Way And More Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

Fozzy

Fozzy, Adelitas Way And More Announce Summer Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Fozzy have announced a brand new leg of their headlining "Judas Rising Tour" this summer and fall that will feature support from Adelitas Way, Stone Broken and The Stir supporting.

The new dates will kick off August 24 in Atlanta, GA at the Smith's Olde Bar and will be concluding on September 29th in Fort Lauderdale, FL at The Culture Room.

The first part of the headline tour kicked off in May 2017 with sold-out shows across North America and Europe. The five-piece band is also slated to perform at various festivals this summer, including Rock USA, Rockfest, Rock of Ages and Wacken before kicking off the next leg of the "Judas Rising Tour." See the dates - here.

