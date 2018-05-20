Gwar Announce New Blood Of Gods Tour Dates

The new leg of The Blood Of Gods Tour will be kicking off on July 11th in Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's (which includes DevilDriver) and will be concluding at Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvale, PA on September 14th.

Blothar the Beserker had this to say, "Foolish Talking Apes! The world is our circus, and you are our monkeys! Come, swallow my sword and bear witness to the greatest happening in superhuman history! GWAR's Blood of God's tour will change your meaningless lives. A true mutated menagarie of malevolence the likes of which have never been seen". Read more - here.