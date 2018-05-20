News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move (Week in Review)

Metallica

Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move was a top story on Wednesday: Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett defended the band's controversial move to take legal action against the mp3 sharing service Napster back in 2000 eventhough they faced some backlash over the decision.

Hammett spoke with the Swedish TV show Nyhetsmorgon about the issue (via Classic Rock) and said, "The whole Napster thing didn't do us any favors whatsoever.

But you know what? We're still in the right on that - we're still right about Napster no matter who's out there saying, 'Metallica was wrong.' All you have to do is look at the state of the music industry and that explains the whole situation right there."

Hammett added, "There was a time when the streaming thing was kind of weird and it's not that great quality - I don't care what anyone says about modern streaming, it's never going to sound better than vinyl.

"Having said that, we want to be accessible and you need to make sure you're accessible on all the modern fronts." Watch the interview - here.

