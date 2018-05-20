Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release

Longtime Bowie co-producer Tony Visconti recorded the 1978 concert which was later mixed by Bowie and David Richards. The June release sees the CD and digital debut of "Welcome To The Blackout (Live London '78)" after it was issued on vinyl as a strictly limited-edition triple-LP set for Record Store Day 2018.

In addition to the new live package, Bowie's team are also reissuing a pair of the late singer's albums on vinyl on the same day as exclusives to "brick and mortar" retail stores. Read about those - here.