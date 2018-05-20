News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Was Resigned To His Fate (Week in Review)

.
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Was Resigned To His Fate was a top story on Thursday: Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody recently opened up with about his struggles with alcohol and the long battle to obtain sobriety and says he was comfortable with the idea that the addition would ultimately kill him.

Moody spoke about his struggles with Razor 94.7 in Green Bay (via Metal Hammer). He said, "Anyone in recovery knows that isolation is the biggest enemy. And being in the industry that we are, I had to isolate myself.

"I lived on the bus or a hotel room, an airplane. No girlfriends, no family. My kids are everything to me and I never got to see them. I missed tons of moments and years. And so the bottle sang back to me, so to speak. It was the one thing that I could guarantee.

"When I was drunk, I knew how my life was going to end. I planned on it. I was going to not wake up one day or go into seizure and die. I was comfortable, because I knew what was going to happen. Now being sober, I don't know how I'm going to go - and that's a f***ing scary thing. I've met a lot of addicts that feel the same way."

Moody also said, "I knew I was done during my detox. It took me seven and a half days just to detox. I couldn't walk, I couldn't go to the bathroom by myself, I couldn't smoke a cigarette.

"I had a staff member actually sleep in the room with me for the first 38 hours, just to make sure that I didn't go under. I blew a .36 when I went in, which, to anybody who knows anything, means that that was, basically, death. And I didn't want to come out of it. I woke up the next day, and I was pissed that I was still alive." - here.

Five Finger Death Punch Music and more

Five Finger Death Punch T-shirts and Posters

More Five Finger Death Punch News

