Korn Announce 'Follow The Leader' 20th Anniversary Shows (Week in Review)
Korn Announce 'Follow The Leader' 20th Anniversary Shows was a top story on Thursday: Korn have announced that they will be staging three special shows in the Western U.S. this September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album "Follow The Leader." They will kick things off on September 12th in San Francisco at The Masonic, followed the next night with a show at the Hollywood Palladium in the Los Angeles area. They will conclude the special run on shows on September 15th in Las Vegas at the Pearl Concert Theater. Tickets will be going on sale this Friday (May 18th) at 10am PST. - here.
