Rob Zombie Preparing To Mix New Studio Album

It will be the follow up to his 2016 effort "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" and Zombie told SiriusXM's Trunk Nation (via Classic Rock) that he "more or less finished the record" before beginning work on his next film "3 From Hell".

The film will be a sequel to his 2005 release "The Devil's Rejects". He had this to say about what is next with the new album, "We haven't mixed it yet and we haven't put the final touches on it, but it's pretty far along. We're actually going to start mixing the record in June, just before the tour with Marilyn Manson starts." - here.