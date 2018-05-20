Scorpions Add Dates To U.S. Fall Tour

The two-week series will begin in Lake Tahoe, NV on August 31 and now includes performances at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on September 5 and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX on September 9, with tickets on sale now for all seven concerts (see list below).

The brief fall trek is part of the German rockers' 2017-2018 Crazy World Tour, named after their eleventh album, "Crazy World", which peaked at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 with help from the international hit and Top 5 US single, "Wind Of Change"

The 2018 appearances primarily consist of rescheduled concerts from last October that were cancelled after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with a case of severe laryngitis.

"Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice," said the band in an official statement at the time. "If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage." The group "truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel." See the dates - here.