Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

The festivities begin with an in-depth look at one of the band's most influential works, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the studio as Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie discuss the creative process behind Rumours in Classic Albums: Fleetwood Mac - Rumours.

An encore broadcast of Classic Albums will air at 6:30pE. The GRAMMY®-nominated 1986 concert Stevie Nicks: Rock A Little follows at 2pE, as Nicks takes the stage at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a powerhouse set featuring "Edge Of Seventeen," "Talk To Me," "Stand Back," and "Dreams," with guest appearances by Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. An encore broadcast of Rock A Little will air at 7:30pE. Read more - here.