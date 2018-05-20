News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday (Week in Review)

.
Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday was a top story on Thursday: AXS TV have announced that they will be celebrating Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks' upcoming birthday with a career-spanning lineup packed with performances and profiles on her actual birthday, Saturday, May 26 starting at 1pE/10aP. They sent over the following details:

The festivities begin with an in-depth look at one of the band's most influential works, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the studio as Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie discuss the creative process behind Rumours in Classic Albums: Fleetwood Mac - Rumours.

An encore broadcast of Classic Albums will air at 6:30pE. The GRAMMY®-nominated 1986 concert Stevie Nicks: Rock A Little follows at 2pE, as Nicks takes the stage at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a powerhouse set featuring "Edge Of Seventeen," "Talk To Me," "Stand Back," and "Dreams," with guest appearances by Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. An encore broadcast of Rock A Little will air at 7:30pE. Read more - here.

Stevie Nicks Music and more

Stevie Nicks T-shirts and Posters

More Stevie Nicks News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience 2017 In Review

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Stevie Nicks Collaboration Highlights Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life'

Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon

Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley

Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit In London

Lana Del Rey Explains 'Lust For Life' Title To Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks Streams New Song 'Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go'

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart

Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

The Joy Formidable Get Animated For 'Dance Of The Lotus' Video

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

Mike & The Mechanics Announce Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour Dates

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.