|
Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video (Week in Review)
.
Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video was a top story on Friday: Body Count have released a brand new music video for their track "All Love Is Lost" and frontman Ice-T recruited his Law And Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Kelly Giddish to star in the clip. The song was co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy) and Ice-T offered the following comments about the brand new music video and song: "I think EVERYONE can relate to this song. Co-written by Max Cavalera. Starring Kelli Giddish from SVU. The favorite song from BloodLust on SiriusXM Liquid Metal. So we had to do a video." Watch the video - here.
The song was co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy) and Ice-T offered the following comments about the brand new music video and song:
"I think EVERYONE can relate to this song. Co-written by Max Cavalera. Starring Kelli Giddish from SVU. The favorite song from BloodLust on SiriusXM Liquid Metal. So we had to do a video." Watch the video - here.