News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video (Week in Review)

.
Body Count

Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video was a top story on Friday: Body Count have released a brand new music video for their track "All Love Is Lost" and frontman Ice-T recruited his Law And Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Kelly Giddish to star in the clip.

The song was co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy) and Ice-T offered the following comments about the brand new music video and song:

"I think EVERYONE can relate to this song. Co-written by Max Cavalera. Starring Kelli Giddish from SVU. The favorite song from BloodLust on SiriusXM Liquid Metal. So we had to do a video." Watch the video - here.

Body Count Music and more

Body Count T-shirts and Posters

More Body Count News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Body Count Recruit SVU Star To Star In New Video

Body Count Release Video For Slayer Cover

Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart

Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

The Joy Formidable Get Animated For 'Dance Of The Lotus' Video

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

Mike & The Mechanics Announce Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour Dates

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.