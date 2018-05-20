News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death (Week in Review)

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death was a top story on Friday: Today (May 18th) marks the first anniversary of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell's death and his widow questions the medical examiner's official findings about the frontman's tragic passing.

Vicky Cornell spoke with The Detroit News and told them that she believes the medical examiner conducted a "botched investigation," which helped spawn conspiracy theories that have been harmful to the family.

She said the investigation "has left me and my family still looking for answers, but at the same time, set off this whirlwind of conspiracies.Some of the people are just fans looking for answers, but some of them are conspiracy theorists who have said the most vile things to my children and me."

Vicky said that Wayne County medical examiner's autopsy report stating that "drugs did not contribute to the cause of death" is "completely misleading," and led to speculation that the singer was killed.

"The poor choice of phrasing has misled the public to believing he was of sound mind and body," she told the paper. "So some conspiracy people think if Chris wasn't impaired, he would never have killed himself, and so he must have been killed - and then they start getting into the rest of the holes." She has a lot more to say, read the full report - here.

