Devildriver Talk Special Guests In New Outlaws Video Promo

The new album, Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1, will be hitting stores on July 6th and will feature the band and some very special guests giving country classics a metal makeover.

The band have released the latest video trailer entitled "The Guests" which features them and album guests John Carter Cash, Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, Lee Ving of Fear, Hank3, Wednesday 13, and Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory discussing how they became involved in the project.

Devildriver's Austin D'Amond says in the clip "It's crossing sh*t off of a bucket list... like, really? I got to do a cover song of this legend [Johnny Cash] and his son [John Carter Cash] is on this f*cking track - wow, that's bad as hell.... every one of these guests, it's not like it's some half-assed thing... they're wailing on this sh*t. They're psyched to be a part of it and we're psyched to have them. It's an honor." Watch the video - here.