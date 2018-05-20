Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

The band is hard at work on the follow up to their 2016 self-titled album and will be taking a short break to head across the pond to play to American fans this spring.

They will be kicking things off on May 24th in Austin at The Lost Well and will wrap up the short trek on June 2nd at The Forge in Joliet, IL. Guitarist Brian Tatler had this to say: "'Diamond Head are looking forward to returning to the United States to play at Rocklahoma and five other dates in Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Illinois.

"We were booked to play at last years Rocklahoma but a storm arrived while we were waiting to set up and the festival decided to cancel all the bands for the rest of the evening. It is in hurricane alley after all, I am hoping this time we have good weather." See the dates - here.