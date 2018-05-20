News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album (Week in Review)

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album was a top story on Friday: Tool fans have waited a very long time for the band to finish their new album and frontman Maynard James Keenan addressed that desire during a recent music festival, calling on his bandmates to complete their parts so he can finish his and deliver the effort.

Keenan made the comments during the band's set at Northern Invasion in Somerset and tied it into his stage outfit of riot gear. He explained the getup with, "A lot of people recently have been asking me, 'Maynard James Keenan, what's with the f***ing riot gear?'," he told the crowd, according to Metal Hammer. "Well, I'll tell you. I'm afraid of bananas and other forms of fruit, because eventually you wonderful people are going to run out of f***ing patience.

So I beg you, Danny, Adam, and Justin, please finish your parts so I can finish mine and take this f***ing riot gear off." See fan filmed footage and read more - here.

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

