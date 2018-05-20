Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Elton John will reportedly be performing at the royal wedding in London on Saturday during the festivities celebrating the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, TMZ reports (via UCR), read more details here.

Nine Inch Nails are streaming their brand new song "God Break Down the Door". The track comes from their forthcoming coming "Bad Witch" EP which is the final release in their EP trilogy (2016's Not The Actual Events and 2017's ADD VIOLENCE). The new release hits stores on June 22nd. Check out the new song here.

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will be playing a special benefit show on June 7th at the Royal Albert Hall in London with proceeds going towards War Child. Read more here

Spock's Beard have released a lyric video for their new song "Somebody's Home". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Noise Floor", which is set to hit stores on May 25th. Check out the video here

YOB have released a video for an epic new track called "Our Raw Heart." The 14 minute song is the title track from their group's new album, which is set to arrive on June 8th. Watch the video here

Monuments have announced their official new lineup addition. They write, "We'd like to formally welcome Daniel Lang as drummer for Monuments. He joined us for our European festival run in 2016 so some of you have probably seen him play with us! The craic is strong with this one."

D.O.A. have released a new video for their song "You Need An Ass Kickin' Right Now", which is track from their new album "Fight Back". Joe Keithley had this to say, "In our modern world that is stuffed with ever increasing episodes of racism, sexism, greed and warmongers, it's time say enough is enough, time to fight back," said , the fearless leader of D.O.A. Watch the video here - here.