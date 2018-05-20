News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview (Week in Review)

.
Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are previewing their summer trek across North America in a new video promoting The "Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Tour."

The 2018 shows mark the follow-up to the pair's "Twins Of Evil" tour which took place in 2012, with the rockers exclaiming, "They said it couldn't happen again!"

The 29-date summer series - which will begin in Detroit, MI on July 11 - mixes headline shows with festival appearances at Wisconsin's Rock USA event on July 13, Heavy Montreal on July 28 and Maine's Impact Music Festival on July 29.

Zombie's most recent studio release is 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser", while Manson continues to perform behind 2017's "Heaven Upside Down." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rob Zombie Music and more

Rob Zombie T-shirts and Posters

More Rob Zombie News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Release Tour Preview

Rob Zombie Preparing To Mix New Studio Album

Rob Zombie Releases Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Preview Video

Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Teaming For Summer Tour

Rob Zombie Announced Limited Edition Box Set And Live Album

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set

Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup

Rob Zombie Releasing Live Performance Of Classic White Zombie Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album- Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death- Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Page Too:
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart

Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

The Joy Formidable Get Animated For 'Dance Of The Lotus' Video

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

Mike & The Mechanics Announce Looking Back Over My Shoulder Tour Dates

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Yanny Vs Laurel Phenomenon Explained

- more

Page Too News Stories
Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.