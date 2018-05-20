News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Sammy Strittmatter's Casting Yellow (Week in Review)

.
Sammy Strittmatter

Singled Out: Sammy Strittmatter's Casting Yellow was a top story on Friday: Sammy Strittmatter released his brand new album "Get Out Of The City" today and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song "Casting Yellow". Here is the story:

"Casting Yellow" begins with found sounds I recorded on my iPhone. The opening seconds sound chaotic and confusing, but that's what I felt at times trying to piece this song together. It's rare when this happens, but this is actually two song ideas put together.

I had written a mellow piano and cello instrumental piece that I was in love with, but it didn't have a home yet. On the other hand, I had this driving beat lying around, that I really liked. I'll occasionally make a beat to lay the foundation for a song, rather than playing along with a click, but this specific kick and snare kept begging to stay in the song. The beat inspired me to write a bouncing piano part with it, that eventually led to some of the verses being written. Finally, I had a home for the instrumental piece, it fit perfectly as a bridge, giving the song a moment of zen.

Now that I had the music, I still had holes in the lyrics to finish. The message of this song explores the balance of solitude, spending time with others, and traveling. When I'm on the hunt for missing lyrics, sometimes I'll explore new areas alone, and let them come to me. At the time, I was reading "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," and exploring old town Pasadena alone. This combination happened to be the perfect inspiration I needed to finish the lyrics.

In some ways, I'm prouder of this song than others, just because of the unique recording challenges it presented, and the electronic feel of the song is a step outside of my usual sound. It's funny to say this, because the song is energetic and loud, but I think it serves as an important reminder, that silence is golden and there's no place like home.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

