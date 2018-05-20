The English Beat Announce Tour For First Album Since 1982

The band will be releasing the new album, entitled "Here We Go Love" on June 15th. It is the very long-awaited follow up to their 1982 album "Special Beat Service".

The trek will be kicking off on June 21st in Falls Church, VA at the State Theatre and will be concluding on August 24th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades.

They will also play a couple of southern California shows this week including San Juan Capistrano, tonight (May 18th) at the Coach House and Hermosa Beach, CA at Saint Rocke on Saturday (May 19th). See the dates - here.