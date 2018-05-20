|
Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars (Week in Review)
.
Tremonti Unplug For Cover Of Classic Song From The Cars was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Tremonti frontman Mark Tremonti and guitarist Eric Friedman performed an acoustic cover of The Cars' 1978 classic, "Just What I Needed", during a visit to WDHA 105.5 The Rock Of New Jersey on May 16, and video from the appearance is streaming online. "With everyone doing covers these days, it seems like the 'in' thing," says Tremonti while introducing the song "We're going to do a cover; when I was growing up, this was one of my favourite tunes, and I think you'll recognize it." "Just What I Needed" was the lead single from The Cars' 1978 self-titled debut; the US Top 30 single helped propel the record to No. 18 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 6 million copies. On hand to promote the group's forthcoming album, "A Dying Machine", the Tremonti duo also delivered an unplugged version of the project's lead single, "Take You With Me." Read more - here.
