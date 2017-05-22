Page Too Report for 05/27/2017

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History (Radio.com) Katy Perry's new single "Swish Swish" reignited speculation about her longstanding feud with Taylor Swift and Perry is not even being cagey about their "Bad Blood" anymore. On the Late Late Show, Perry appeared in a Carpool Karaoke segment where James Corden asked her flatly: "There's Taylor beef. When are we gonna clear that beef up?" 'Well, there is. No, for sure--and that's true," Perry admitted. "There's a situation. Honestly, it's like, she started it and it's time for her to finish it." Perry also confirmed the origin of the story that's played out on Twitter for years--a 2012 argument over backup dancers, a tour, and thinly veiled tweets. Perry insists her decisions at the time were strictly business. 'It's about backing dancers. It's so crazy!" said Perry. 'OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, 'Yeah, of course. I'm not on a record cycle and get the work, and she's great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I'm going back on.'" Given the choice to rejoin Team Katy, Perry says the dancers were thrilled to jump ship. "So that year came up, right?" she continued. 'And I texted all of them--because I'm very close with them--and I said, 'Look, just FYI: I'm about to start, I want to put the word out there.' And they said, 'All right, we're going to talk to management about it.' And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to [Swift] about it, and she wouldn't speak to me." The drama played out in a famous Taylor Swift Rolling Stone profile and Perry's iconic "Regina George in sheep's clothing" tweets. Swift wrote "Bad Blood," which was widely interpreted as a Katy Perry diss--which Katy confirmed to Corden. Read more here.

(Radio.com) Michael Jackson's estate has released a statement emphasizing that it did not sanction upcoming Netflix or Lifetime TV projects based on the life of the singer. The estate added that they have several projects in development, that 'respect, honor and celebrate Michael's life and legacy." Earlier this month, Lifetime TV revealed a trailer for their film, Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland, which is based on the book, Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days, written by the singer's bodyguards, Bill Whitefield and Javon Beard. Jackson impersonator Navi is slated to star as the late pop idol. Also, Netflix is reportedly closing a deal for a script on the life of the singer -- from the perspective of his pet monkey, Bubbles. The Jackson estate statement implied that it would pursue litigation if the projects go forward since the films seek to exploit the artist's legacy and make unauthorized use of Jackson's music, images, videos and other official movies. Read the full statement from the Michael Jackson Estate

(Radio.com) Who knows what possessed Travis Scott to begin playing "Goosebumps" over and over at concerts until the number climbed to 12, 13, 14 consecutive performances. He may be paying homage to Jay Z and Kanye West's twelve-peat of "N in Paris" in, well, Paris, but the "Goosebumps" repetition has taken on a life of its own. Earlier this week in Cleveland, Scott broke his personal record by performing "Goosebumps" 15 times in a row. That's one for the record books and Scott couldn't wait to share the news on Twitter. "GOOSEBUMPS GOT PERFORM 15 TIMES. I LEFT MY CLOTHES FOR ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME," he wrote. This week, Travis has scheduled dates in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Des Moines and St. Paul. It's not clear whether he'll try to beat his all-time best at one of those concerts--but we hope his fans really love "Goosebumps." Watch some footage from Scott's landmark Cleveland show

(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran may be one step closer to being a married man, according to Russell Crowe. During a recent visit to Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa the actor let it slip that the Sheeran is engaged. During the interview, Crowe mentioned that Sheeran has visited him on his farm in New South Wales with Cherry Seaborn, who he referred to as the singer's fiancee. "He was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates," Crowe explains. "He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancee for more time." Read more

(Radio.com) Last fall, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre., Suge Knight, Warren G, Kurupt and the estate of Nate Dogg were named in a lawsuit by Antonio White and Craig Ward. The suit alleged that the defendants took elements from their 1993 work for the song 'Ain't No Fun (If the Homies Can't Have None)." The duo requested a jury trial and unspecified damages. They would've had to have brought the charges within three years after the offense occurred. White and Ward had until 1996. The court dismissed the case because it was not brought forward in time. Read more

(Radio.com) Fyre Festival captivated the Internet when the fancy music summit turned out to be a ramshackle tourist trap. Ticketholders made their way to a remote Bahamian island (at the behest of Instagram "influencers" and Ja Rule) only to find disaster relief tents, sand bugs, and sad cheese sandwiches. The first class-action civil suits have been filed against organizers but it appears festival masterminds may also face criminal charges.The F.B.I. is investigating potential mail, wire and securities fraud related to the festival, reports The New York Times. A prosecutor for the Southern District of New York's cyber crimes unit is reportedly looking into the situation, though both the D.A. and the F.B.I. declined to comment for the Times' story. An investigation would determine whether the implosion of Fyre Festival was an unfortunate fluke or the result of criminal activity. Read more

(Radio.com) Chris Pratt is a huge fan of country music and Chris Stapleton must have taken notice. In a recent social media video, Pratt revealed the country musician sent the Jurassic Park star a personalized tape of his latest album, From A Room: Volume 1. This cassette tape looks like a sweet homage to Prat's Guardians of the Galaxy character, who carries a walkman with him, listening to a beloved tape from his late mother. Stapleton took this gesture a step further and even included a Sony Walkman in his gift. "That is just one of the many wonderful blessings that have come my way," Pratt says in the video. "I don't even know what to say except, if you're watching, Chris -- Mr. Stapleton -- thank you." As the caption for his video, Pratt wrote, "#chrisstapleton sent me my very own customized TAPE of his new album!!! #fromaroomvolume1 Totally unsolicited. Never met him. He musta heard what a big fan I am. If you haven't heard his music do so if you please." Watch the video

(Radio.com) After teasing their fans for days, Ellie Goulding and Kygo finally released the music video for their "First Time" collaboration earlier this week (May 22). Directed by Mathew Cullen, the video features Goulding wearing a mourning dress in a burnt out room. The clip then flashes back to vibrant, happier memories, causing the house to come back to life. Kygo also makes an appearance in the new visual, rising like a phoenix from the ashes. Check out the online stream of Goulding and Kygo's "First Time" music video

(Radio.com) Country music stars Lady Antebellum have released their cover version of the song 'Hey! Baby' which appears from the forthcoming Dirty Dancing TV remake. The track, originally performed by Bruce Channel, scores the iconic log balancing scene in the original 1987 film which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. The new TV version of the classic movie stars Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin and aired this Wednesday, May 24th on ABC. Check out Lady A's take and relive original scene

(Radio.com) County star Eric Church honored the late Chris Cornell by playing Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage," at his May 19th concert in Washington, D.C. and footage of the tribute has been posted online. Church's performance of the classic song was inspired by the acclaimed Johnny Cash's version of the track on his 1996 album, American II: Unchained. Cornell once described the song as a "hillbilly Black Sabbath," which would also be a good descriptor for the sound of Church's fourth studio album, The Outsiders. Watch the fan footage of the performance

(Radio.com) Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello has revealed that her debut album "The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving" will feature a track co-written with Ed Sheeran. In a new interview with Beats 1, Cabello said that Sheeran wrote a song for the new record titled "The Boy," which she describes as having a "James Brown funky vibe to it." She also revealed the album features collaborations with Charli XCX on the track "Scar Tissue," and Pharrell on the song "Havana." OneRepublic principal Ryan Tedder also contributed. Read more

(Radio.com) Brett Eldredge took to social media to shared the unique way he is honoring his beloved grandfathers. The country star posted a new set of Ultimate Ears UE7 customized in-ear monitors Monday (May 22), which showcase the names of both men from his Eldredge and Vonderlage sides.

"My grandfathers were a big inspiration to me & big supporters of my dreams…these are their signatures & they live on through every song," the 31-year-old wrote on social media. With these earpieces, Eldredge can pay homage to his family when he starts on his national tour, hitting up major festivals throughout the summer. Check out the post

(Radio.com) Bryson Tiller's second studio album, True to Self, will arrive June 23 and ahead of its release, the rapper revealed the record's official tracklist on social media earlier this week (May 23). Tiller posted the back cover art of the 19-track album, but interestingly two of his three recently released tracks are not included on the LP. Tiller released "Honey," "Get Mine" and "Somethin Tells Me" earlier this month, but only the last song appears on the album. The post doesn't list any collaborators, though Travis Scott tweeted the tracklisting with the caption, "'Don't get to high' Young tiller let's get it Can't wait for this album," which might suggest he's featured on the record. Check out the post

(Radio.com) A tragic terrorist attack left 22 people dead and nearly 60 injured in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena following the ending of Ariana Grande's show. Since then fans are turning the pop star's Dangerous Woman album art, which features a mask with bunny ears, into a unifying symbol of peace (via Pop Crush). After news spread online about the senseless attack, an unknown artist created an image of a black ribbon on a pink background with the Dangerous Woman record's rabbit ears forming a peace sign. Read more

(Radio.com) Hailee Steinfeld has released the music video for her current single "Most Girls" and finds her exploring her acting skills in various roles. The Academy Award nominated actress turned singer plays multiple roles in her latest visual including a boxer, a Hollywood starlet, a bookworm and a designer. The clip ends with Hailee surrounded by female friends wearing t-shirts emblazoned with words like "relentless" and "fearless." Watch the new music video

(Radio.com) Jason Aldean is going to be a father once again. The country star posted a cute video on social media where he revealed his baby's gender. Surprise: It's a boy! In the new social media video, the country music hit maker and his wife Brittany Kerr are seen with his two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage. They count down to pop giant black balloons that reveal blue confetti, while a crowd of family and friends cheer. This will be the couple's first child together. Check out the video

(Radio.com) Danny Trejo is playing a bad-ass in a gritty new film? It's certainly no stretch for the actor. However, what may be an unexpected addition to the new Frankie Latina directed film China Test Girls, is its soundtrack. The bloody arthouse thriller is set to music by Yoko Ono and Peter Bjorn & John. In the movie, a fashion photographer gets more than she bargained for when a roll of film in a used camera contains sinister imagery of high-society menace that sends her into a labyrinth of imminent danger. The film stars Danny Trejo, Sasha Grey, Cade Carradine, Kumar Pallana and Cookie Johnson among others and according to COS, is slated for release later this year. Watch the trailer

(Radio.com) Thomas Rhett brought his wife Lauren and newly adopted daughter Willa Gray on the road with him earlier this month (May 19-20). Rhett even brought Willa out on stage to greet the crowd. The country star shared a video compilation from his concert in Mississippi, which shows Willa Gray hanging out behind the scenes with her mother. Another image shows the little girl sporting a large pair of noise-canceling headphones in her dad's arms onstage. Lauren also shared a moment from the weekend on social media with the caption, "despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road (& daddy took her on stage!! -soo cute)" Check out the posts

(Radio.com) Lady Gaga is mourning the loss of her longtime friend, Sonja Durham, who passed away after a long battle with stage IV cancer. The singer shared several photos of Durham on Instagram and posted a touching note about her late friend. "I don't know how to put a price on a friendship," Gaga wrote. "I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live every day with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me." Gaga said that her friend had an "incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was." While in shock over her friend's death, Gaga says she will work hard to be stronger every day because that's what Durham would have wanted. Read more

(Radio.com) Earlier this week, James Corden offered an emotional tribute to those killed in a bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, UK. The Late Late Show host honored the people of Manchester whose community was rocked by a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 59--including children and "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester tonight," he said. "All of the staff at the MEN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team and all of those families affected by tonight." "We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening," he added. Corden took a moment to highlight some of the contributions Manchester natives have made in various fields. "Many of you won't have ever been to Manchester but you will definitely have heard of it," he said. "It's famous all over the world for so many wonderful things, great football teams, Manchester City, Manchester United. It's famous for incredible music, Oasis and Joy Division." "It was the birthplace of the leader of the Suffragettes. It's the home of the inventor of the first computer. When I think of Manchester, of the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people, you will be hard-pressed to find." Watch Corden's emotional tribute

(Radio.com) Nicki Minaj has been supporting a rural village in India get access to clean drinking water. In two recent posts on social media, the "No Frauds" rapper revealed she has been financially helping out a village in India for the past two years. According to the post, her contributions have allowed the town to build a computer center, a tailoring institute, a reading program and two wells. "We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water," she wrote. "Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it. Love" The second image shows women praying, while Minaj wrote the caption, "I'm so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We're just getting started. These women are us and we are them!" Check out the posts

(Radio.com) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are quickly becoming the music industry's cutest couple. Earlier this week (May 24), Alicia Keys and her contestant Chris Blue beat out Shelton's Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski on the season finale of The Voice. Afterward, Stefani posted a video of her comforting her boyfriend, where she asks him, "What do you feel like right now?" "A loser," Shelton responds, looking like he is sort of joking, but also dejected. "I think you're a winner," Stefani quips, and Shelton looks happier. "You do? I take it back, I feel like a winner!" he says with a cute grin. Check out the posts

