Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anthrax - Among the Living


by DeadSun

.
For this week's TBT we revisit DeadSun's Classics review of Anthrax's Among The Living album which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year:

As history aptly demonstrates, the style of heavy metal that came to be called "thrash", by the mid 1980s, was one which was dominated by bands hailing from the west coast of the United States. Bands such as Slayer, Exodus, Testament, Metallica, and Megadeth had established an impressive, national base of operations for thrash in the Bay Area.

For the eastern United States, two influential bands are noteworthy. One is Overkill, and the other is (of course) Anthrax. Following the release of their inaugural effort Fistful of Metal (1984), the Anthrax line-up took on two new additions--- bassist Frank Bello and singer Joey Belladona. In 1985, Anthrax released Spreading the Disease--- another classic in its own right, despite the opinion of some, who claim the sound production stripped quite a bit of luster away from the song writing which it was supposed to otherwise showcase.

Nevertheless, the seeds were sown with Spreading the Disease, and the band's name (post line-up change) was now buzzing from the lips of the metal community. This left Anthrax fertile, so to speak, from a standpoint of creativity, as well as their potential to connect to a wider portion of heavy metal fans at large (fans who were utterly disgusted with 'hair metal', as it was called, and were therefore drawn to 'thrash', as it were).

It can be stated with certainty that those who (today) fail to grasp the degree to which Anthrax capitalized on this opportunity--- pursuant to the material they recorded for Among the Living--- is either intentionally lying, is unintentionally ignorant, or is a revisionist of sorts (and a poor one at that).

It was indeed the release of Among the Living which catapulted Anthrax to the apex of the metal heap, and firmly established their name alongside those pioneering thrash bands which were mentioned at the beginning of this article.

In terms of feel and tenor, Among the Living is clearly more rooted in a format of thrash which, in the days of yore, was referred to as "mosh". Whereas outfits such as Slayer and Testament (for example) worked their brand of thrash hand in hand with speed metal, Among the Living (in areas) snaps along at a tempo count ideal for executing the "pit maneuver" which came to be called moshing. Additionally, this fact further elaborates on the influence that the NYC hardcore punk scene (at that time) had on the band in general--- with the ubiquitous presence of the shout-along refrain being another example. When thrash "purists" discount Among the Living from qualifying as a thrash classic, it should be pointed out that the musical range for thrash bands always has (and always will) waiver between the "fused" extremities of speed metal and hardcore punk. With Among the Living, Anthrax clearly falls into the later division.

For a thrash record of its time, the sound production on Among the Living is, for all intents and purposes, nearly flawless. Joey Belladonna's voice alternates between the energetic shout (often encountered in hardcore punk) and melodic delivery, the later being a calling card of Anthrax's--- and which was not commonly found within the ranks of the thrash sound, as it existed at the time. Naturally, Dan Spitz's solos were crisp, well executed flurries of scale work (keeping true to the thrash model)--- but at the end of the day, the greatest achievement of Among the Living was that it arguably set a new standard for the concept of the "riff", as it was employed in the heavy metal song. Even a casual brush through tracks like "Caught in a Mosh", "I Am the Law", "Efilnikufesin (NFL)", and "One World" should suffice to illustrate the impact the music contained on this release would come to have on (some of the) directions which heavy metal took in the 1990s. As the demise of the hair metal bastard child dropped much heavy metal beneath the Top 40 radar, in order to make room for the alt rock movement spearheaded by the Seattle scene, new sub-genres flourished in the metal underground--- the early death metal scene of the 1990s is one well known example--- and it was unquestionably earlier releases by bands like Anthrax, Slayer, and Exodus (et al) that laid the preliminary brickwork for what came later.

To the extent that any reasonable person--- when asked to list the criteria they might use when naming a classic--- would go on to cite the categories which Among the Living clearly falls into, this release is indeed a classic and highly influential recording. Additionally, the sheer power of Among the Living to, year after year, sound as alive and invigorating as it did in 1987, is another critical, palpable testimony to its musical worth, and unquestionably establishes its rightful place of importance in the living history and evolution of heavy metal.

advertisement

Anthrax - Among the Living

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings For Sale- more

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees- Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions- Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall- more

Journey Win Fan Vote For Rock Hall Induction- Guns N' Roses Icon Izzy Stradlin Streams New Recording- Metallica Star Responds To Dave Mustaine's Big 4 Comments- more

Page Too:
Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane- Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing- Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP- more

Mariah Carey Never Heard Of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato- Brad Paisley Announces New Album 'Love and War'- Twenty One Pilots and Mutemath Team Up- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs

Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction

The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic

ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance

Nikki Sixx Explains Why He Left Social Media

Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years

Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'

Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees

In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance

Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special

Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon

Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover

Metallica Want More Bands To Fly The Flag For Metal

Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees

Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions

Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction

Sebastian Bach and Skid Row Camps Break Off Reunion Talks

• more

Page Too News Stories
Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder

Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening

Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie

Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album

Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'

Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split

Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music

5 Seconds of Summer Furthers The Om Telolet Om Craze

Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday

Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video

Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane

Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing

Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP

The Chainsmokers Preview New Song

Azealia Banks Goes On Rant About Nicki Minaj

Straight No Chaser Release 'Mary Did You Know' Video

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors DVD and TV Broadcast

Pentatonix Release 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.