As history aptly demonstrates, the style of heavy metal that came to be called "thrash", by the mid 1980s, was one which was dominated by bands hailing from the west coast of the United States. Bands such as Slayer, Exodus, Testament, Metallica, and Megadeth had established an impressive, national base of operations for thrash in the Bay Area.
For the eastern United States, two influential bands are noteworthy. One is Overkill, and the other is (of course) Anthrax. Following the release of their inaugural effort Fistful of Metal (1984), the Anthrax line-up took on two new additions--- bassist Frank Bello and singer Joey Belladona. In 1985, Anthrax released Spreading the Disease--- another classic in its own right, despite the opinion of some, who claim the sound production stripped quite a bit of luster away from the song writing which it was supposed to otherwise showcase.
Nevertheless, the seeds were sown with Spreading the Disease, and the band's name (post line-up change) was now buzzing from the lips of the metal community. This left Anthrax fertile, so to speak, from a standpoint of creativity, as well as their potential to connect to a wider portion of heavy metal fans at large (fans who were utterly disgusted with 'hair metal', as it was called, and were therefore drawn to 'thrash', as it were).
It can be stated with certainty that those who (today) fail to grasp the degree to which Anthrax capitalized on this opportunity--- pursuant to the material they recorded for Among the Living--- is either intentionally lying, is unintentionally ignorant, or is a revisionist of sorts (and a poor one at that).
It was indeed the release of Among the Living which catapulted Anthrax to the apex of the metal heap, and firmly established their name alongside those pioneering thrash bands which were mentioned at the beginning of this article.
In terms of feel and tenor, Among the Living is clearly more rooted in a format of thrash which, in the days of yore, was referred to as "mosh". Whereas outfits such as Slayer and Testament (for example) worked their brand of thrash hand in hand with speed metal, Among the Living (in areas) snaps along at a tempo count ideal for executing the "pit maneuver" which came to be called moshing. Additionally, this fact further elaborates on the influence that the NYC hardcore punk scene (at that time) had on the band in general--- with the ubiquitous presence of the shout-along refrain being another example. When thrash "purists" discount Among the Living from qualifying as a thrash classic, it should be pointed out that the musical range for thrash bands always has (and always will) waiver between the "fused" extremities of speed metal and hardcore punk. With Among the Living, Anthrax clearly falls into the later division.
For a thrash record of its time, the sound production on Among the Living is, for all intents and purposes, nearly flawless. Joey Belladonna's voice alternates between the energetic shout (often encountered in hardcore punk) and melodic delivery, the later being a calling card of Anthrax's--- and which was not commonly found within the ranks of the thrash sound, as it existed at the time. Naturally, Dan Spitz's solos were crisp, well executed flurries of scale work (keeping true to the thrash model)--- but at the end of the day, the greatest achievement of Among the Living was that it arguably set a new standard for the concept of the "riff", as it was employed in the heavy metal song. Even a casual brush through tracks like "Caught in a Mosh", "I Am the Law", "Efilnikufesin (NFL)", and "One World" should suffice to illustrate the impact the music contained on this release would come to have on (some of the) directions which heavy metal took in the 1990s. As the demise of the hair metal bastard child dropped much heavy metal beneath the Top 40 radar, in order to make room for the alt rock movement spearheaded by the Seattle scene, new sub-genres flourished in the metal underground--- the early death metal scene of the 1990s is one well known example--- and it was unquestionably earlier releases by bands like Anthrax, Slayer, and Exodus (et al) that laid the preliminary brickwork for what came later.
To the extent that any reasonable person--- when asked to list the criteria they might use when naming a classic--- would go on to cite the categories which Among the Living clearly falls into, this release is indeed a classic and highly influential recording. Additionally, the sheer power of Among the Living to, year after year, sound as alive and invigorating as it did in 1987, is another critical, palpable testimony to its musical worth, and unquestionably establishes its rightful place of importance in the living history and evolution of heavy metal.
Anthrax - Among the Living
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale
• Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub
• Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala
• Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs
• Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction
• The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
• The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic
• ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance
• Nikki Sixx Explains Why He Left Social Media
• Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years
• Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'
• Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees
• In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance
• Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special
• Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon
• Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover
• Metallica Want More Bands To Fly The Flag For Metal
• Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online
• Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees
• Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions
• Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction
• Sebastian Bach and Skid Row Camps Break Off Reunion Talks
• Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus
• Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening
• Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video
• Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie
• Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video
• Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album
• Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz
• Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'
• Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'
• Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split
• Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music
• 5 Seconds of Summer Furthers The Om Telolet Om Craze
• Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday
• Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video
• Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You
• Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane
• Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing
• Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP
• The Chainsmokers Preview New Song
• Azealia Banks Goes On Rant About Nicki Minaj
• Straight No Chaser Release 'Mary Did You Know' Video
• Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors DVD and TV Broadcast
• Pentatonix Release 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' Video
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
• Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.