This project's title track begins with spooky bird sounds and sitar-like acoustic guitar accompaniment. Then, in a faraway tone, Bassett sings about rolling down the ghost highway. It could be physical journey, a psychic one, or both. Whatever the case, it involves chasing dreams. "Spirit Friend," on the other hand, rolls to a folkish groove, built once again upon lovely acoustic instrumentation, which sounds a little like Soundgarden might come off if unplugged. "Wingtouch" also carries with it a grunge-y feel, particularly due to Bassett's blustery lead vocal.

It's Bassett's musical moodiness that's most striking. This act knows how to create a strong sonic feel, and then stick with it. These auditory journey signposts will leave an indelible mark on your memory, all for the better.

Click on the cover art below to get your copy:



