Whether playing loud or tamping it down, Color You plays to its greatest strength - creating memorable melodies. Any time you can put on a new recording and immediately remember and hum its tunes, you've stumbled upon a truly good thing. Color You, however, also writes sincere and meaningful songs, too. They're heartfelt.

One titled "Same Old Story" is has an appealingly retro feel. The guitars are twangy, yet surf-y at the same time. Once again, Brian Han's bass work is a standout element. Han and guitarist/vocalist Ben Ross are credited with mixing, producing and mastering this 7-song treat. The Grand Trine gives listeners much to get excited about.

