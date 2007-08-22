Fallen Asunder's lead singer, Ryan Batturs might also be the same sort of lightning rod figure. He has a pouty sort of singing style, which sometimes comes off like a emo singer mistakenly showing up for a metal band's rehearsal. Furthermore, some of the tracks on this 12-song album were recorded poorly to the point where the vocals mysteriously drop down in the mix annoyingly at inopportune moments.

Batturs sings these songs forcefully and passionately. He just doesn't always sing all that pleasantly. Sadly, his singing is an acquired taste that many may struggle to appreciate. All is not lost, though, because this hard rocking band plays quite well. Another characteristic is shares with Rush, come to think of it.

