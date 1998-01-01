January 2017 Edition

The latest product from Tōba Remedies, specialists in organic body products, is a muscle pain reliever called SorePoint. The brainchild of Dr. Tara O'Brien-Adkins, SorePoint is a therapeutic all-natural product designed to treat muscle fatigue whether it's caused by a workout or other athletic pursuit, the rigors of daily life, or from the stressful conditions often endured while traveling. The remedy comes in two forms; SorePoint Organic Body Massage Oil and SorePoint Organic Muscle Pain Reliever Roll-on Gel. Both formulas are lightweight and non-sticky and the massage oil can also be added to bathwater for a soothing soak. The oil comes in a 4-ounce package and the roll-on is 2.4 ounces so both can tag along easily with travelers and the roll-on meets TSA requirements for carry-on luggage. Tōba Remedies already has a sizable line of like-minded organic body products but SorePoint is the first in the company's new "Remedies" line. For more information and to place an order go to: http://www.tobaremedies.com/

The Legendary Blue Danube River Cruise

What travel adventure could be more sublime than a cruise on the Danube River in middle Europe? Some would say that such a relaxing cruise is even a spiritual event. For sure it will be for those sailing this fall on the Legendary Blue Danube River Cruise with spiritual luminaries Marie Diamond (bestselling author, transformational leader) and James Twyman (bestselling author, film producer) aboard. The pair will lead onboard workshops and host intimate receptions as the MS Emerald Sun sails from Budapest, Hungary to Prague in the Czech Republic, transiting Slovakia, Austria and Germany along the way. Diamond will lead a guided walk through Prague and Twyman will offer a special concert and meditation. Passengers will enjoy gourmet meals during the 11-day cruise which sets sail from Budapest on Sept. 7. More information is here

W Las Vegas

Visitors to Las Vegas know that one of the hottest spots on the north end of the Vegas Strip is the SLS Las Vegas. Now the SLS Las Vegas has something new to crow about; the 289-room W Las Vegas! Yes, they built a hotel within a hotel by reimagining one of the SLS towers. The first hotel under the W flag in the city, W Las Vegas features design by Philippe Starck, the AWAY Spa, FIT fitness center, the rooftop WET Deck oasis, and even the Extreme WOW Suite which has been designed by rock star Lenny Kravitz. And all the restaurants and nightlife options of the SLS Las Vegas are just an elevator ride away. W Hotels are part of Marriott International. For more information visit http://www.wlasvegas.com/



