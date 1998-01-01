Jazz Fest Edition

Jazz Days Ingolstadt

Now through Nov. 10, Ingolstadt, Germany

If Ingolstadt sounds familiar but you can't quite place it, it may be that you're remembering a bit of trivia from the famed Mary Shelley novel "Frankenstein" which has Ingolstadt as the setting for where Frankenstein's monster was created. Today Ingolstadt, a suburb of vibrant Munich, Germany, is known for one monster of a jazz festival! Jazz lovers will have a chance to see shows by internationally-known acts like Gregory Porter, Al DiMeola, Stanley Clarke, Richard Bona, Michael Landau and the London-based acid jazz band The Brand New Heavies. Shows take place at about a dozen venues around the Bavarian city, including at clubs, theaters and museums, and the talent roster is very deep and inclusive of players like Etienne Mbappe and the Prophets, Corey Harris, Viva Voce, The Bahama Soul Club, the Robert Glasper Experiment, the Dieter Ilg Trio, the Sazerac Swingers, the Kitchen Circus and many others including performers who hail from Ingolstadt. more details.

International Jazz Festival

Oct. 20-Dec. 21, Barcelona, Spain

Wow, two whole months of jazz entertainment! Shows take place at various venues around Barcelona and will feature the likes of Jack DeJohnette, Ravi Coltrane, Bill Frisell, Swing Vandals, the Michel Legrand Trio, M.A.P., Rudresh Mahanthappa, Sly & Robbie, Liv Monaghan, Madeleine Peyroux, the Robert Glasper Experiment, Kyle Eastwood, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Barbara Hendricks, Los Van Van and many others. There will also be a special concert in memory of Sir Neville Marriner, the English violinist and conductor who passed away just a few weeks ago. more details.

International Festival of Jazz & Blues

Nov. 16-20, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Readers of "Travel + Leisure" magazine have voted San Miguel de Allende, located a few hour's drive from Mexico City in Guanajuato state, the "Best Small City in Mexico, Central and South America 2016," and the city's love of festivals is part of the reason they did so. This music festival will present shows by Mexico's Alex Mercado Trio, American acts Whitney Shay, People vs Larsen, and Geoffrey Keezer with Canadian vocalist Gillian Margot. Also appearing will be the San Miguel Jazz Cats who'll play a tribute to Billy Joel. Free activities during the festival include a jazz workshop and movie screenings. more details