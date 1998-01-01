Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds
Rock Reads: Lou Gramm's Juke Box Hero: My Five Decades in Rock'n'Roll

Reviewed by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
We conclude our Roctober Reads week with a look back at Kevin Wierzbicki's review of Juke Box Hero: My Five Decades in Rock'n'Roll by Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm:

Gramm's band Black Sheep had a couple of albums out and had just begun a tour opening for Kiss when their equipment truck wrecked, destroying all the band's equipment and leading to a break up. That's where this story of Gramm's life picks up after the obligatory chapters on his youth and upbringing. The dissolution of Black Sheep had a silver lining for Gramm; a chance meeting with Mick Jones, then of Spooky Tooth, would lead to the formation of Foreigner and a hit-filled rocket ride to success. Gramm (working here with co-author Scott Pitoniak) describes the rise to fame fairly matter-of-factly and without flowery (or profane) language and that tack holds for the entire book. Gramm is candid about his boozing and coke use during this era but never does he glamorize it or sermonize against it. Nor is this a tell-all book; other than laying out his grievances with Jones, accrued over more than two decades, Gramm doesn't indulge in the dishing of dirt that is such a big part of many rock bios. Eventually Gramm sobered up but there were even bigger challenges ahead, beginning with having to have an egg-sized brain tumor removed and enduring the agony of a lengthy recovery. After the operation he put on 100 pounds and was heckled for it when he got back on stage. He had three car wrecks, one while his kids were in the backseat. He got divorced. Basically life stripped him of almost everything. Gramm is healthy today, once again performing, remarried and a born again Christian. Gramm doesn't say this directly in the book but it's easy to see here how his roller coaster of a life as the singer and front man for Foreigner prepared him for the serious personal problems he would face later. Undoubtedly rock taught Gramm perseverance, how to be a survivor, and happily for fans he is not done building his legacy just yet. Order it here.

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings For Sale- more

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees- Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions- Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall- more

Journey Win Fan Vote For Rock Hall Induction- Guns N' Roses Icon Izzy Stradlin Streams New Recording- Metallica Star Responds To Dave Mustaine's Big 4 Comments- more

Day in Pop:
Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane- Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing- Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP- more

Mariah Carey Never Heard Of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato- Brad Paisley Announces New Album 'Love and War'- Twenty One Pilots and Mutemath Team Up- more

advertisement


Reviews

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

TBT - Korn's Live & Rare

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

MorleyView: Dee Snider • more

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs

Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction

The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic

ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance

Nikki Sixx Explains Why He Left Social Media

Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years

Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'

Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees

In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance

Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special

Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon

Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover

Metallica Want More Bands To Fly The Flag For Metal

Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online

• more

B-Side Stories
Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder

Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening

Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie

Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album

Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'

Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split

Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music

5 Seconds of Summer Furthers The Om Telolet Om Craze

Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday

Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video

Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.