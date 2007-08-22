However, this act can change things up considerably when they want to. With "Who's to Blame," for instance, they go for the kind of soulful rock more closely associated with Lenny Kravitz. "Passerby," though, is another one that hearkens back to many of the reasons we love Jack White. It a has a sort of herky-jerky, start-and-stop blues vibe driving it. It also includes a cool, mystical Led Zeppelin thing about it, as well.

With the rise of EDM and dippy diva pop stars, many may believe rock is dead or at least dying. A band like Panic In Eden is here to tell the world to stop all its panicking. Rock just continues to reinvent itself, in all the most delightful ways. When in the company of In the Company of Vultures, you're in mighty good company.

