Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pop Culture Edition

.
Here are some very hip gift ideas for the pop culture fans on your list. And since this is a time when lots of toasts will be made, we suggest some special glasses to hold that holiday cheer!

BoxLunch has "Doctor Strange," "Fantastic Beasts" merch

Things are getting a little strange at specialty retailer BoxLunch! Recent additions to the unique line of gift items available at the online and bricks & mortar stores (in 14 states) include the first-ever officially-licensed merchandise from the Netflix show "Stranger Things" which features a T-shirt line with choices including the show logo, names of show characters and a Hawkins AV Club design.

"Stranger Things" necklaces and bracelets are also available. From the big screen, BoxLunch has an array of "Doctor Strange" T-shirt designs, a very colorful and sturdy "Master of the Mystic Arts" cap and collectibles like a Karl Mordo vinyl figure, and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" merch that includes T-shirts, women's sweaters, MACUSA and Newt Scamander banners, figurines, coloring books and even a Newt Scamander stationery set. BoxLunch has licensed merch featuring dozens of popular shows and characters including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Walking Dead," "Batman," "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars." To place an order visit http://www.boxlunch.com/

The Jack Rack from Pluginz
Ever lose your keys somewhere within your home? The chances of that are less likely if you use a Jack Rack, a keychain holder that looks like an amplifier. Plus you'll have the coolest keychain holder in the neighborhood!

Offered by Pluginz, a company co-owned by Dan Jacobs of metal band Atreyu, the Jack Rack is a decorative miniature replica of an amp with multiple inputs and a matching number of keychain jacks that you mount to the wall. Just plug your keychain in when you get home like you would plug in a guitar and they'll be right there waiting for you when you need to head to your next gig, even if it is just a run to the grocery store. The Jack Rack is available in various designs including one that honors the line of very famous Marshall Amplifiers. To place an order visit http://store.pluginzkeychains.com/

Mantra Candles from The 125 Collection

The holiday season is a time that inspires light and love and The 125 Collection has a line of "quote candles" that's been praised by the likes of the Huffington Post, Celebuzz and Essence Magazine and touted by personalities like Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The candles come in black matte jars emblazoned with mantras like "Good Vibes Only" and the humorous "Namast'ay in Bed" or with quotes that are a bit sassier like "More Issues Than Vogue" and "Wake Up, Kick Ass, Be Kind, Repeat." For those who spend a lot of time on the road, there are smaller 4-ounce candles to take-with that come in steel-plated tins. All candles are made with 100% natural soy and come in a choice of scents including "fresh bamboo," "verbena" and "well groomed." To place an order visit http://www.the125collection.com/

Island Maps Glassware from UncommonGreen

You'd like to make a toast? Do it in globetrotter style with one of the 11-ounce rocks glasses etched with the coastline and features of one of the world's favorite islands. Hawaii, Fiji, Bermuda, St. Martin, Martinique, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Martha's Vineyard and the Florida Keys are just some of the famous island destinations featured in the Island Maps Glassware collection from UncommonGreen.

The glasses are good gifts for those who have been there and even better inspiration for those who have a visit to a particular exotic island on their wish list. Stemless wine glasses are also available for select islands. UncommonGreen also has glasses etched with city maps, college town maps, constellations and topography as well as a line of Mason jars, coffee mugs, carafes and more. To place an order visit https://theuncommongreen.com/

advertisement

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings For Sale- more

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees- Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions- Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall- more

Journey Win Fan Vote For Rock Hall Induction- Guns N' Roses Icon Izzy Stradlin Streams New Recording- Metallica Star Responds To Dave Mustaine's Big 4 Comments- more

Page Too:
Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane- Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing- Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP- more

Mariah Carey Never Heard Of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato- Brad Paisley Announces New Album 'Love and War'- Twenty One Pilots and Mutemath Team Up- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs

Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction

The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic

ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance

Nikki Sixx Explains Why He Left Social Media

Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years

Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'

Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees

In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance

Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special

Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon

Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover

Metallica Want More Bands To Fly The Flag For Metal

Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees

Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions

Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction

Sebastian Bach and Skid Row Camps Break Off Reunion Talks

• more

Page Too News Stories
Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder

Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening

Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie

Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album

Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'

Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split

Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music

5 Seconds of Summer Furthers The Om Telolet Om Craze

Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday

Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video

Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane

Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing

Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP

The Chainsmokers Preview New Song

Azealia Banks Goes On Rant About Nicki Minaj

Straight No Chaser Release 'Mary Did You Know' Video

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors DVD and TV Broadcast

Pentatonix Release 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.