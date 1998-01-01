Pop Culture Edition

BoxLunch has "Doctor Strange," "Fantastic Beasts" merch
Things are getting a little strange at specialty retailer BoxLunch! Recent additions to the unique line of gift items available at the online and bricks & mortar stores (in 14 states) include the first-ever officially-licensed merchandise from the Netflix show "Stranger Things" which features a T-shirt line with choices including the show logo, names of show characters and a Hawkins AV Club design.
"Stranger Things" necklaces and bracelets are also available. From the big screen, BoxLunch has an array of "Doctor Strange" T-shirt designs, a very colorful and sturdy "Master of the Mystic Arts" cap and collectibles like a Karl Mordo vinyl figure, and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" merch that includes T-shirts, women's sweaters, MACUSA and Newt Scamander banners, figurines, coloring books and even a Newt Scamander stationery set. BoxLunch has licensed merch featuring dozens of popular shows and characters including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Walking Dead," "Batman," "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars." To place an order visit http://www.boxlunch.com/
The Jack Rack from Pluginz
Ever lose your keys somewhere within your home? The chances of that are less likely if you use a Jack Rack, a keychain holder that looks like an amplifier. Plus you'll have the coolest keychain holder in the neighborhood!
Offered by Pluginz, a company co-owned by Dan Jacobs of metal band Atreyu, the Jack Rack is a decorative miniature replica of an amp with multiple inputs and a matching number of keychain jacks that you mount to the wall. Just plug your keychain in when you get home like you would plug in a guitar and they'll be right there waiting for you when you need to head to your next gig, even if it is just a run to the grocery store. The Jack Rack is available in various designs including one that honors the line of very famous Marshall Amplifiers. To place an order visit http://store.pluginzkeychains.com/
Mantra Candles from The 125 Collection
The holiday season is a time that inspires light and love and The 125 Collection has a line of "quote candles" that's been praised by the likes of the Huffington Post, Celebuzz and Essence Magazine and touted by personalities like Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
The candles come in black matte jars emblazoned with mantras like "Good Vibes Only" and the humorous "Namast'ay in Bed" or with quotes that are a bit sassier like "More Issues Than Vogue" and "Wake Up, Kick Ass, Be Kind, Repeat." For those who spend a lot of time on the road, there are smaller 4-ounce candles to take-with that come in steel-plated tins. All candles are made with 100% natural soy and come in a choice of scents including "fresh bamboo," "verbena" and "well groomed." To place an order visit http://www.the125collection.com/
Island Maps Glassware from UncommonGreen
You'd like to make a toast? Do it in globetrotter style with one of the 11-ounce rocks glasses etched with the coastline and features of one of the world's favorite islands. Hawaii, Fiji, Bermuda, St. Martin, Martinique, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Martha's Vineyard and the Florida Keys are just some of the famous island destinations featured in the Island Maps Glassware collection from UncommonGreen.
The glasses are good gifts for those who have been there and even better inspiration for those who have a visit to a particular exotic island on their wish list. Stemless wine glasses are also available for select islands. UncommonGreen also has glasses etched with city maps, college town maps, constellations and topography as well as a line of Mason jars, coffee mugs, carafes and more. To place an order visit https://theuncommongreen.com/
