The effort begins with the funky strut of "Going Downtown See My Old Gal Sue," a cut where the song's arrangement and Popa's deeply soulful voice recall the work of David Clayton-Thomas with Blood Sweat & Tears.

But this is one bluesman who won't ever be pigeonholed; "Wes is More," presumably an homage to guitarist Wes Montgomery, is a slinky jazz shuffle instrumental, a cover of "Bye Love," also performed as an instrumental, bounces along to a reggae beat, and "Motörhead Saved My Life," while nowhere near as fast and rough as a Motörhead cut, still pays homage to that band's diesel-powered style of rock.

High-energy blues rockers and the slow simmer of "Blues for Charlie" round out the album. A fresh take on Robert Johnson's "C'mon in My Kitchen" closes the set; blues hungry fans will want to get The Catfish into their own kitchen as soon as possible.

