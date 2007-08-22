Rahm claims to be influenced by such progressive rock icons as King Crimson and Pink Floyd. However, his tender "Always on the Run" is a love song from a father to his child. The track features an orchestrated midsection, but the heart of the song is a tender ballad. The downside to progressive rock is its excessiveness, so the simpler parts of this song reveal Rahm's sincerity and directness.

Rahm sings these five songs with great sweetness and vulnerability. The music is heartfelt throughout. Many of these songs sport extensive orchestrations, including saxophone solos on a few, and are much like some of Bruce Springsteen's more memorable 70s moments. Between the Lines is one powerful artistic statement.

