Rahm - Between the Lines

.
There's just something eerie about the way Rahm begins the title track to his Between the Lines album with the lyric, "We are about to self-destruct." Maybe it's due to the dramatic way this singer/songwriter presents these lines. The fact that Rahm is an Israeli artist, from an oftentimes volatile region of the world, might also have something to do with this unease. The song eventually evolves into an unlikely musical celebration, complete with choir-like backing vocals and handclaps.

Rahm claims to be influenced by such progressive rock icons as King Crimson and Pink Floyd. However, his tender "Always on the Run" is a love song from a father to his child. The track features an orchestrated midsection, but the heart of the song is a tender ballad. The downside to progressive rock is its excessiveness, so the simpler parts of this song reveal Rahm's sincerity and directness.

Rahm sings these five songs with great sweetness and vulnerability. The music is heartfelt throughout. Many of these songs sport extensive orchestrations, including saxophone solos on a few, and are much like some of Bruce Springsteen's more memorable 70s moments. Between the Lines is one powerful artistic statement.

Click on the cover art below to get your copy:

Rahm - Between the Lines
