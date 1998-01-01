The music is urgent, hard rock, which hearkens back to vintage 90s alternative rock. Thomas Monroe is the band's singer, and in many places - especially this EP's title track - he sounds like Peter Murphy of Bauhaus. The group flexes its musical muscles with the hard rocking "Scarecrow," which is driven by some crunchy hard rock guitar chords. You can hear Dave (Janes Addiction) Navarro's influence on guitarist John Castellon during the latter track's guitar solo.

Simon Templar may remind you of alternative rock's recent past. However, it brings back these memories in all the best ways. Get it here