The style of country music that Saints Eleven plays drips with honesty too; their stripped-down nod to vintage country with a Texas twang is a refreshing change from the watered-down crossover country that is all too prevalent today.

The guys even have a song that is sort of a commentary on that; the weepy, pedal steel-infused "Heartbreak Songs" wonders aloud about where all the songs about cheatin' and honky-tonk angels have gone.

Grossman wrote all the songs on this very impressive effort except for one; a swinging cover of Buck Owens' "Crying Time" pays homage not only to the late singer but to an entire era.



