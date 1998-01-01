This Saskatoon, Canada act takes its cue from AC/DC by mostly performing rock songs concerning sex. Whereas AC/DC has been lumped into the metal category, these Infamous One Pounders are more of an Americana-leaning punk act. And much like punk rock bands of old, all members have fake names. For example, the rhythm guitarist goes by the name El Macho. Not surprisingly, the act is proud to brag of having opened for Nashville Pussy, another not-so-subtle act.

While this group's lyrics may not win political correctness awards, its music is nevertheless impressive. Savage Henry sings with a gruff, authoritative voice. The band supports him with lively rocking guitar grooves.

The group's bio claims the act has "been filling audiences with revulsion and desire for nearly 15 years." This may not be your cup of tea (or more accurately, cup of scum), but Savage Henry and The Infamous One Pounders sure do revulsion well.

