The music on Blues Kitchen is consistently good, which makes it difficult to pick out any one clear highlight. However, "Good and Plenty," particularly for those that fondly recall the candy of the same name, is one of the album's best - particularly because of the way Taylor's voice does a little dipsy doodle during its chorus. Then when Fazio steps in for a soulfully, B.B. King-esque guitar solo, it only makes the tune doubly sweet.

Blues music gets right to the point, whether love is good or bad, which is why it's eternally and universally loved and respected. And Scott Taylor cooks up all the good stuff on Blues Kitchen.

