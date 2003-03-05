Here comes one of the easiest reviews I will ever have. When was the last time you listened to a "LIVE" album that emulated a bands ferocious energy and decibel level from a simple digital recording? This album ends the wait! Honestly, I can't think of one LIVE album, with the exception of the first KISS Live album. The first 7 songs, all classics. "Did My Time," "Blind," "Falling Away From Me," "Right Now," "Got The Life," "Here To Stay" and "Freak On A Leash" were all recorded at CBGB's in The Bowery of NYC. You can smell the beer stains as you listen to these first seven songs on the album. And being that they recorded it at the soon to be gone CBGB's it is very loud and clear. It truly is an amazing short set and as you are listening to it, you can only imagine what it must have been like to have been at that show.

However, the best song on the album is a cover of Pink Floyd's "The Wall" parts 1, 2 & 3. It is truly done in Korn fashion but with the same tempos and it seems even in the same key. Jonathon Davis just breathes this song on to you and leaves you with…..OK, what was the next song on The Wall album; I want to hear Korn do that one now. But they upstage that one with the live recording of the song "One" by Metallica. When MTV inducted Metallica as an "Icon" on 5-3-2003, Korn was the tribute band and reeled off a searing rendition of this masterpiece. Munky's guitar is just amazing and with the Korn-esque touches added, (Fieldy's Bass & David's Drumming) makes this a "one of a kind" recording and a MUST HEAR TO BELIEVE.

Tracks 10 & 11, "My Gift To You" & "ADIDAS" were taken from the archives as they were originally recorded live at Woodstock 99' When Korn was making their break up the rock star ladder. You can sense the hunger in the music you hear. And for comedy's sake they added the song "Earache My Eye"….Remember that Cheech & Chong song they did at the Battle of the Bands in the movie Up In Smoke? Yea that one…Another you got to hear to believe. But it fits and finally the song "Proud" which is just a mind blower.

I will be listening to this CD for some time to come. It's a great a party BBQ - Party CD, if you like to play live albums for your friends. And if you ever wanted your neighbors to think you had Korn playing in your living room, this is the album to have… I LOVE THIS ALBUM…It just plain kicks ass!