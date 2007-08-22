While much of this music is loud and rocking (think 70s hard rock). Deml closes the album with "With Your Eyes," which is a quieter blues song. It's built upon gentle electric strums and runs. And one of the more intriguing songs on the project is called "For a God." It speaks to a religious extremist who goes to the ultimate extreme of killing for his/her god.

The best part about this album is that it spotlights a talented guitarist within the context of memorable songs. It's harder to appreciate a musician that's just showing off. Instead, this album reveals the significant difference a master player can make with a song.



