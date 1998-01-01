The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Chapter I: In the Beginning....

It was a perfect day to throw an outdoor concert. The mild southern California summer had just began and the temperatures hadn't yet climbed above the 80's, the sky was crystal clear and better yet whoever put this lineup together know what the hell they were doing. Being a virgin to the live Cult experience, it was with great anticipation that I hoped into my car, put down the top and headed out for the hundred-mile drive south to the University of California, San Diego. I didn't mind the drive, I had the Cult's latest CD "Beyond Good and Evil" to keep me company. I did get some strange looks from other commuters, I guess they found a long hair guy in a convertible rockin' out humorous. What ever…They don't know what they are missing.

Chapter II: The Flight of Bird3

I got to the venue just in time to catch Bird3 take the stage. This was an added bonus since I've been listening to their debut CD constantly for the past couple of months. Lead vocalist/guitarist Bird really lives a charmed life. This guy moved to L.A. from Chicago, within six months he had teamed up with bassist Greg Coates and drummer Michael Miley and landed a record deal. Their good fortune doesn't stop there, not only did they land an artist of the month slot at antiMusic, their CD wasn't even in stores a week before they got hooked up with two major tours!(count that as three as they have just been added to the Warped tour as this article goes to press -ed) It isn't just a Midas touch; it has to do with the music. These guys are seriously great where it counts; the music. Bird is a gifted songwriter and he couldn't have picked a better team to help bring his music to the masses. Ok, they sound great on CD but can they deliver live? I give you a big resounding, hell yeah!