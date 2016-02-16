The James Montgomery Blues Band

Montgomery's long, fruitful career has been highly influenced by the late Paul Butterfield, a harmonica master that Montgomery first saw play some 50-years ago, and here he offers a set composed mostly of songs associated with Butterfield.

Highlights include "Blues With a Feeling" where Montgomery's lived-in voice shares the spotlight not only with his own harp playing but with a guitar inferno lit by George McCann, a rocking take on Elmore James' "Shake Your Moneymaker" and an almost psychobilly rave-up of the classic "Mystery Train." Guest players include Mark Naftalin, the original keyboards player with Butterfield's band.

