Here the Texas blues man issues a plea to a straying lover on the rhythmic dance tune "Baby, Please Come Home," turns in a quavering vocal and slide guitar take on "The Runaway Blues" that gives the song a swampy eeriness, and rockets down "Highway 666" which leads to you-know-where. Williams also plays the one-string, fretless instrument known as a diddley bow and part of the fun is trying to pick out those notes from among the guitar sounds (hint: check out mid-album cut "On My Way to Muskogee".)

Fans can take this album's title literally; the retro production techniques employed here give this record a vibe that will be irresistible to hipsters while also pleasing blues purists. The real deal indeed.

