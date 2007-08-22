Some of these lyrics are also memorable. "We call it progress, just to get back to where we're from," they intelligently sing during "Breakthrough." Then on "Remember to Forget" they remind themselves, "I need to remember to forget." On a purely sonic level, "Miracle Sound" kicks off with a great, jangling electric guitar sound.

The project's title track, "Night and Day," is a phrase that usually suggests polar-opposites - e.g. as different as night and day. But in this context, these words are used to explain how issues are thought about all the time, both night and day.

The Slang is an odd name for such a literate act. These artists have a lot on their minds, and find a way to make great art out of their meditations.



